On Anand Bakshi's 91st birth anniversary, take a look at a few of his milestones from his 5-decade long career as a lyricist. Scroll down to walk the memory lane of nostalgia and watch Baksi Sahab's melodious songs.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's almost the 91st birth anniversary of ace lyricist Anand Bakshi who in his 5-decade long lyrical career gave numerous beautiful lyrics to Hindi cinema. His journey comprised of more than 3500 of melodious songs which he carved with beautiful lyrics.

Born in Rawalpindi, Modern day Pakistan and the then British India, in July 21, 1930, Anand Bakshi Migrated to India after partition 1947. He was 17 years old when he came to Delhi and tried his hand in films. He got his first break as a lyricist in Brij Mohan's Bhalaa Aadmi which was released in 1958 and since then there was no looking back. His songs became massive hits one after the other.

Although the ace writer and poet was unaware of his fame and once on a train journey heard a beggar singing his song. This is when Bakshi came to realise his popularity. His songs were not just considered heart-touching, but were also quite ahead of their times and that's one big proof that the lyricist went on to work till the early 2000s. The legend has written songs, which have been picturized on many popular actors right from Kishore Kumar, to Shah Rukh Khan in the time span of 1950s to early 2000s.

His last released film for which he wrote songs, was Mehbooba. Anand Bakshi passed away in March, 2002 at the age of 71 due to multiple organ failure.

Therefore, on his birth anniversary, let's take a look back on some of Anand Bakshi’s masterpieces from his beautiful journey.



Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi (Mr. X in Bombay, 1964)





Yeh Shaam Mastani (Kati Patang, 1971)





Pyar Deewana Hota Hai (Kati Patang, 1971)





Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Hai (The Great Gambler, 1979)





Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh (Dushman, 1998)

Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Mann Mera (Aradhana, 1969)





Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu (Aradhana, 1969)





Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain (Pardes, 1997)





Mere Naseeb Mein Tu Hai Ki Nahi (Naseeb, 1981)





Jab Hum Jawaan Honge (Betaab, 1983)





Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal