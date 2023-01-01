Anand Ahuja 'Starts New Year' With A Throwback Pic Featuring Pregnant Sonam Kapoor

Making the most of 2022, businessman Anand Ahuja shared throwback pictures with wife-actor Sonam Kapoor and brother Anant Ahuja on his Instagram. Posting a series of happy pictures from last year, Anand Ahuja gave a small glimpse of the time when they found out about Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy news.

Sharing the pictures on January 1, a couple of weeks after Sonam Kapoor got pregnant and welcomed their first baby son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August 2022. In the shared pictures of Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor can be seen glowing in beautiful silk couture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Taking it to his Instagram, Anand Ahuja wrote, "Starting the year with a throwback to exactly one year ago, Jan 1, 2022 – just a handful of weeks after we found out @sonamkapoor was pregnant with Vayu."

In the pictures, Sonam Kapoor can be seen donned in an oversize orange shirt with a matching long skirt, where she kept her hair down and open in soft curls with a subtle touch of makeup. The picture also features Anand Ahuja's brother Anant Ahuja, where Sonam Kapoor can be seen standing in between the Ahuja brothers.

While posing for the camera, Anand Ahuja opted for a black oversize shirt with black pants and completed the look with white sneakers. Giving out funny expressions, he was also seen making a victor sign with his tongue out, while Sonam Kapoor flashed a big smile for the cameras.

Reacting to the post, several fans of the couple wrote, "Happy new year @anandahuja! Wishing all of you and the little one the very best for 2023," while another fan wrote, "Lovely pictures." Another social media user commented, "Happy new year, Vayu's lovely parents," while many dropped heart emoticons on the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

After dating for a couple of years, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child in August 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In September, the couple announced the name of their son Vayu, also explained the meaning of his name, and wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving, and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."

Talking about Sonam Kapoor's work front, the actress was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's film titled 'The Zoya Factor' released in 2019 opposite Dalquer Salman. The film was a huge flop at the box office and was not able to impress the critics as well.

Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in the crime thriller 'Blind' which is an official Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean crime-thriller of the same name. The official release of the film is yet to be announced, however, the shooting of the film was completed before Sonam's maternity journey.