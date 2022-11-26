An Action Hero Song Out: Malaika Arora Owns Dance Floor In This Peppy Number | Watch

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film An Action Hero's first official song is on the roll. Titled 'Aap Jaisa Koi', the song is a classic remake of the 1980's hit track which now features Malaika Arora taking a glamorous tale to the dance floor.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is grabbing all the limelight with hit numbers-making remakes, the first song titled, 'Jedha Nasha' also raised the bar by witnessing the jaw-dropping chemistry between Ayushmann and Nora Fatehi. The entry of Malaika Arora is now making the audience more curious and excited about the release of the film.

The new song titled, 'Aap Jaisa Koi' is a foot-tapping groovy song bonded with a hint of charm that the duo has brought on screen. With the party backdrop giving perfect retro vibes, the click and synergy between Ayushmann and Malaika is a sync to watch.

Over the years, Malaika Arora is renowned for her hit dance numbers including 'Munni Badnaam Hui' and 'Anarkali Disco Chali', the actress has always kept her dance ball game-high. Now, with another sensational song in her bag the actress has made a sensational comeback on the big screen after more than 4 years.

Music given by Tanishk Bagchi and Biddu, the song is backed up by the astonishing voices of Altamash Faridi and Zahrah S Khan, whereas the sizzling choreography of the duet is by Vijay Ganguly.

Malaika Arora and Ayushmann Khurana have also posted the release of the song via announcing the details on their Instagram handles. 'An Action Hero' stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, portraying the character of an action movie star, who has faced life-threatening situations in his real life as well. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the film is all set to hit the theaters on December 2.