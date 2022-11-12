An Action Hero Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Dark-Comedy

AYUSHMANN Khurrana is known for choosing different concepts for his films and has proved his versatility many times. The actor is back with a 'hatke' film 'An Action Hero', which will blur the line between an actor's real life and reel life. The trailer of An Action Hero was unveiled on Friday and it has intrigued the audience.

Sharing the trailer, Ayushmann wrote, "CUTTING STRAIGHT TO THE CHASE! #AnActionHero Trailer Out Now!"

The movie revolves around a Bollywood star, who accidentally kills someone with his car. And his life turns upside down when someone tries to take revenge on him.

An Action Gero: When And Where To Watch This Dark Comedy

An Action Hero will hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.

Apart from Ayushmann, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role and it is directed by Anirudh Iyer.

Talking about working on An Action Hero, Ayushmann said, "An Action Hero is a genre breaker for me. It is different from my staple genre of social comedy and there is no message in it. There is pure thrill. It is a roller coaster ride."

"This film is about an extraordinary man in an ordinary situation. The emotion of revenge is an ordinary thing. But, if a superstar happens to be in that ordinary situation, how does he deal with it, is what this story is about," he added.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Doctor G, along with Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah. He was also seen in Anek, along with Andrea Kevichüsa. An Action Hero is Ayushmann's third film of 2022.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Ayushmann will be seen in a horror comedy along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As per reports, he will be seen in a role of a Vampire and the movie will be produced by Maddock Films.

He has recently announced Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi and Seema Pahwa.