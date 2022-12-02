An Action Hero Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Promises Entertainment With His Over-The-Top Filmy Actioner

An Action Hero starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the leads released in cinemas today. The film breaks away from his ‘unconventional hero’ image to take on the ‘action hero’ avatar and aces the high-octane sequences like no other. Whether to watch it or skip it ‘An Action Hero’ this weekend, read An Action Hero review:

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Anirudh Iyer

Story

‘An Action Hero’ story revolves around Maanav, a Bollywood superstar who has established himself as one of the most popular stars in the country, thanks to his stunt-based performances. While shooting for a film in Haryana, the superstar gets caught in an accident that makes him run for his innocence. How the events unfold as Maanav tries to prove he is not at fault by navigating through cops and gangsters forms the rest of the narrative.

First Half

The first half of ‘An Action Hero’ shows Ayushmann Khurrana in a never-seen-before avatar. With a chiseled body and youth icon image, the actor looks convincing. With lots of comedy infused in the first half of the film, ‘An Action Hero’ is entertaining with loads of high-octane action sequences to keep you hooked.

Second Half

‘An Action Hero’ second half does lose its grip, but switches to top gear during the climax of the film. The dialogues are well-written and easily manage to tickle you every now and then.

Performances of the Cast

Ayushmann Khuranna in a high-octane action film isn’t something you would have thought of, but then that’s what makes him the poster boy of choosing unconventional roles. The actor looks stunning with a chiseled body and aces his stunts with perfection.

Ayushmann Khurrana effortlessly carries the ‘superstar Maanav’ role on his shoulders and is easily the soul of the film.

Jaideep Ahlawat stars as politician Bhoora Singh in the film. The actor at some points overshadows Ayushmann Khuranna with his screen presence and delivers a solid performance.

Direction

‘An Action Hero’ has been written and directed by Anirudh Iyer. The director, who worked as an assistant director on Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ manages to make this over-the-top filmy movie a complete masala entertainer.

The director also manages to take on news channels and media with a twisted comedy and satire and makes you laugh with the hilarious real-life inspired journalists and spoofs on the current news channels.

Music

The background music is undoubtedly the highlight of the film. The music keeps the momentum of the film going and keeps you engaged. There are two main songs in the film as well, both special songs featuring Nora Fatehi in one and Malaika Arora in the other.

The songs being remakes of classic hits aren’t a good fit in the film and aren’t ones to leave an impact on you.

Malaika Arora looks sizzling in her song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, but the song looks forced into the script. Nora Fatehi’s ‘Jedha Nasha’ comes towards the end credits of the film and fails to create the magic that the diva usually performs.

Overall

‘An Action Hero’ is overall a complete masala entertainer. The 2 hours and 9 minutes runtime of the film works completely in its favor and manages to keep the audiences engaged. The movie might come across as over-the-top filmy and non-sensical at times, but is definitely worthy of a one-time-watch if you love watching Ayushmann Khuranna experiment with his character choices yet again.