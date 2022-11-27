Ayushmann Khurrana Sheds Light On 'Boycott Bollywood' Culture; 'It's Wrong, Nobody Deserves To...'

The Bollywood business has been completely overtaken by the boycott movement. Indians have taken this boycott very seriously, giving many justifications, and it has long been a common practice. Recently, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, Taapsee Pannu's Dobara, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra were on the top trends on the microblogging platform under the hashtag "boycott."

From Akshay Kumar to Anupam Kher, many got vocal about the infamous Boycott culture and the recent one to join the list is B-town actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The 38-year-old is currently gearing up for the release of this forthcoming highly-anticipated action-flick An Action Hero, which has been helmed by director Anirudh Iyer. While discussing the film with the news agency ANI, Khurrana also opened up about the boycott culture against Bollywood as his upcoming film relates to it.

The Article 15 actor said, "The plot of the film is based on this era and whatever we have seen in the last few years. Whatever has happened in the recent past or is happening now has also been portrayed well in the film. You will surely get a glimpse of it in the film."

"Be it a targeted online campaign against a star or how vulnerable a superstar could be, you will find it all in this film. The film, in a nutshell, portrays how a society reacts to a star these days," he went on to state.

Stating that 'nobody deserves to be punished', Ayushmann asserted, "What`s happening is very evident but I would like to give an elaborate answer to this question. There are always two ways of looking at this -- repercussion and punishment. I feel that nobody deserves to be punished this way. It is wrong. There is a slight difference between these two viewpoints and I strongly believe that one should understand this difference."

An Action Hero is slated for its release on December 2, 2022. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat will take on the lead roles in the Anirudh Iyer-directed film.