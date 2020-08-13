In a statement, the filmmaker said that there was a “small conflict” between the two post the release of ‘Pardes’ in 1997, albeit it was sorted three years later.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A day after Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry claimed that Subhash Ghai bullied her and asked other producers to not work with her, the filmmaker on Wednesday issued a clarification, stating that the two are “still really good friends” and he was “amused” by Chaudhry’s claim.

In a statement, the filmmaker said that there was a “small conflict” between the two post the release of ‘Pardes’ in 1997, albeit it was sorted three years later.

“I am amused reading this news. Mahima and I are very good friends till date and are still in touch through messages. She recently shared on how she gets welcomed at every event with a song from Pardes (I love my India) even after 23 years... She is a jovial, good person whom I trust. She must be right in feeling that she was bullied when asked by someone,” Ghai said in a statement, as published by Hindustan Times.

“Yes, there was a small conflict in 1997 post the release of Pardes ... My company did send her a show cause notice for flouting a clause in our agreement. Media and industry reacted in a big way and so I withdrew and cancelled her contract with Mukta Arts. After three years she came to me with her family and apologised for her impulsive reaction. I forgave her and thereafter we became friends again... I guess we do get entertained with the smallest of an old tiff which is normal in course of life in showbiz,” Ghai added.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Chaudhry had claimed that she was bullied by Ghai, who made it clear to several producers to not work with her, which limited the options available to her career's further pursuance in the film industry.

She alleged that the filmmaker spread false reports of signing an exclusive contract with the actress and he allegedly published an advertisement about it in a magazine in 1998 or 1999.

The actor said that nobody in the film industry — except Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan, and Rajkumar Santoshi — came out in her support when she was in the receiving end of professional bullying.

Chaudhry made her debut in the Hindi Film Industry opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Subhash Ghai’s ‘Pardes’(1998) and bagged Filmfare for the same. She was last seen in Bengali crime thriller Dark Chocolate, based on Sheena Bora murder case.

