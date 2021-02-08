Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 1991 and they both got married against their family's wish. However, after thirteen years, the duo got separated

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 90s popular actress Amrita Singh is going to turn a year older on February 9. She is one of those celebrities who made headlines with their every move in that era. Be it marrying Saif Ali Khan to her outspoken nature, with all of it she made sure to grab all the attention. The actress has two kids- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath. They both share some uncanny similarities in their looks that one just can't ignore. Although Amrita is a very cool mom, however, there was a time when she said that if Sara takes any decision of getting married early, 'she would beat her up'.

In the show Rendezvous with Simmy Garewal, Amrita and her ex-husband Saif Ali Khan revealed several things. The duo was a hot couple of Bollywood in the 90s era and their marriage lasted for thirteen years.

On Simmy Garewal's show, Amrita was asked how Saif's mother reacted to their wedding, to which, she replied and said that they had worked earlier together in a film, in which ironically Sharmila Tagore played the role of her mother in law. After that, when she first met her as her real-life mother in law, she gave her quite a scolding for taking such a hasty impulsive decision of getting married.

On the show, Simmy also asked Amrita, what would she do, if Sara did the same, to which, Amrita replied, and said that 'she would definitely beat her up if she does anything like that.'

For the unversed, Amrita and Saif tied the knot in 1991 and they both got married against their family's wish. However, after thirteen years, the duo got separated and it was in the year 2012, that Saif tied the knots with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma