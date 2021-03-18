Amrita Rao's hubby RJ Anmol took to his social media handle to share the picture of the trio. The pictures received a lot of comments and wishes from fans. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Amrita Rao's husband RJ Anmol shared the first picture of their newborn Veer. The RJ took to his official social media handle and dropped a picture featuring the perfect family moment where their son was seen laughing and the couple lying beside him.

Posting the picture on Twitter, Anmol wrote, "Our World, Our Happiness #Veer"

As soon as the picture was shared, fans of the couple couldn't help but gush over the cuteness of the little munchkin. They started pouring in their wishes and love for the baby in the comments sections. One user wrote, "Awwwww how sweet and a happy family. God bless you baby, keep Shining and the universe is for you, go and rule." while another one said, "@rjanmol baba re Veer is a ladoo!! Lots and lots of love to him.. happy parenting to you both".

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's son Veer was born in November last year. And not long ago the actress revealed his name by a statement. She had said, "Anmol and I are both very patriotic and the name ‘Veer’ was his first choice. I loved it almost immediately."

Meanwhile, talking about her experience of motherhood so far, Amrita said, "Balancing Veer with my work meetings; days are shorter, nights are longer, clothes shabbier…but being a first-hand mom is the only way to know your baby like no one else. I feel stronger, wiser and proud I took the challenge."

On the work front, Amrita was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' where she played the role of Bla Saheb Thackeray's wife Mina Thackeray. And now the actress is set to make a comeback on screen with some commercials and reportedly will soon be announcing a movie.

