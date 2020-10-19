Amrita Rao, who is nine-month pregnant shared her first-ever baby bump picture. Have a look at her stunning picture along with Husband RJ Anmol.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vivah actress Amrita Rao, who is expecting her first child with husband RJ Anmol, treated fans with a stunning picture flaunting her baby bump. The actress revealed that she is nine months pregnant and the good news is coming soon. She shared an adorable candid picture with her husband and needless to say, her baby bump stole the spotlight.

Sharing the photo, Amrita wrote, " For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th. Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already!! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans ?? And Friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long). But It's True... the Baby is Coming Soon... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... Thank you universe ?? And thank you ALL. Keep blessing

Parents-to-be Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are all smiles as they possess for a happy photo. The couple is seen donning matching outfits. Amrita wears a white-coloured knee-length one-piece and styled it with silver loops. She looks adorable as her pregnancy glow is adding sparkle to her face. Also, father-to-be, RJ Anmol has a precious smile on his face. He styled himself in a black and white casual T-shirt and shorts.

Talking about the workfront,, Amrita Rao was last seen in the Netflix adaptation Thackeray (2019 release) alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She had been featured in popular Bollywood films like Vivah, Vah Life Ho Toh Aisi and others. Meanwhile, RJ Anmol is currently hosting Colors TV's musical show Jammin. Earlier, the Amrita revealed about her pregnancy but she did not mention about the new one's arrival month. Also, she has shared the first picture of her baby bump. Now, the couple, their families and the fans are eagerly waiting for the good news.

Posted By: File Image