New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's quintessential girl-next-door Amrita Rao turned a year older on Monday. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2002 with the film Ab Ke Baras. However, she gained recognition with the film Ishq Vishq, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Her chemistry with Shahid was praised widely, and then she went on to do two more films with the actor, including Vivah. Her prolific acting in the movie made her the star and garnered immense appreciation from both critics and the audience.

The new mommy of B-town has also bagged several awards, including IIFA Star Debut of the Year in Female category and Stardust Best Actress Awards for Welcome to Sajjanpur.

Coming from a traditional Konkani family, Amrita managed to keep her personal life under wraps in her 12-year-long career. So, as Amrita Rao celebrates her birthday, we at English Jagran have brought you some lesser-known facts about the actress that will leave you stunned.

1. Before making her Bollywood debut, Amrita has featured in Alisha Chinoy's music video 'Woh Pyar Mera'.

2. Amrita turned down Salman Khan's film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo as she was offered the role of his sister. The role then went to Swara Bhasker.

3. Not just Salman Khan, Amrita has also turned down YRF'sn film starring Ranbir Kapoor due to a kissing scene. However, later she clarified that she had prior reservations and kissing scenes were not at issue

4. Reportedly, on the sets of Pyare Mohan, Amrita and Esha had an ugly brawl after Hema Malini's elder daughter slapped the Vivah actress in a fit of rage.

5. Apart from sharing relations with Deepika Padukone, the actress is also related to the legendary Guru Dutt. According to reports, Rao's grandfather and Dutt were second cousins. She once said that Dutt was a major influence behind her inclination towards cinema.

