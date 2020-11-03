Amrita Rao shared the news of her pregnancy in October and she shared a picture on the photo-sharing platform in which she was flaunting her baby bump.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bollywood actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. The couple shared an adorable post dedicated to their child and their relationship and they even asked for baby name suggestions, that left their fans in all excitement.

Taking to Instagram, Anmol posted a picture of a paper in which the couple wrote things that reads, "Buoy O Boy... Yes, it's a 'Boy'... Amrita and the baby are doing perfectly fine. So much love pouring in... We feel blessed! Thank you. As we complete 11 years of our relationship, couldn't ask for a better gift... Baby names suggestions are welcome..."

On Sunday, the couple became proud parents of a baby boy and their publicist said in a statement, "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings."

The Ishq Vishq actor shared the news of her pregnancy in October and she shared a picture on the photo-sharing platform in which she was flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, "For YOU it’s the 10th Month…But for US, it’s THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It’s True … the Baby is Coming Soon… An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families…Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing.”

On the work front, Amrita was last seen in 2019 release Thackeray while RJ Anmol is currently hosting Jammin, which airs on Colors TV.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma