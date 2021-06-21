Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: During his career in films that lasted over 38 years, Amrish Puri acted in over 350 films, winning accolades with a deadly combination of his signature villainous gaze, heavy voice and some well-written characters who came alive through him.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amrish Puri would have turned 89 on Tuesday, June 22 if he was alive. The prolific actor whose on-screen portrayals featuring formidable villains and unforgettable fathers continue to find a place in public memory, breathed last in January 2005. During his career in films that lasted over 38 years, Amrish Puri acted in over 350 films, winning accolades with a deadly combination of his signature villainous gaze, heavy voice and some well-written characters who came alive through him.

1. Mogambo – Mr India (1987)

Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India was amongst the highest-grossing films of the time which currently claims the title of a cult classic. One cannot imagine the film without Mogambo, the essential villain whose classic ‘Mogambo khush hua’ dialogue became the phrase of the moment in and out of Mumbai’s entertainment world. Critics said back then that if the 1970s villain was Gabbar Singh (played by Amjad Khan in ‘Sholay’), the 1980s was definitely ‘Mogambo’.

2. Bhairon Nath – Nagina (1986)

Amrish Puri mouthing ‘Aao kabhi haweli pe’ dialogue evoked on-screen fear in the proportions that even after three and a half decades after it was first spoken, the dialogue continues to carry as much weight of Amrish Puri’s signature-villainous attitude.

3. Indrajit Chaddha – Damini (1993)

A villain which everyone hates usually becomes the actor which most admire. It stands true for the generation of Amrish Puri’s which had the likes of Pran and Amjad Khan sporting the villain pavilion. In Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Damini’, one absolutely hated Indrajit Chaddha (a.k.a. Chaddha saab) when he discussed the details of sexual assault as a criminal lawyer fighting against Sunny Deol. While Deol’s ‘Dhaai kilo ka haath’ continues to be the centre of the love of the audience, it’s Amrish Puri’s character which the audience hated and thus people loved.

4. Thakur Durjan Singh – Karan Arjun (1995)

The 1995 action-thriller film directed by Rakesh Roshan continues to capture public imagination to date with Raakhee’s iconic ‘Mere Karan Arjun aayenge’ dialogue. Even back in 1995, the plot of re-birth became believable as much on accounts of Raakhee’s acting as much because of Durjan Singh’s character’s swiftness, brilliantly played out by Amrish Puri.

5. Thakur Baldev Singh – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Who else represents the typical Indian fatherhood if not Thakur Baldev Singh in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. Amrish Puri’s iconic ‘Ja Simran Ja, Jee le apni zindagi’ (Go Simran go, live your life)continues to define the moment of liberation Indian kids long to witness –for choosing a career, love or anything of their choice.

Amrish Puri breathed his last in Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital in January 2005. Actor’s 89th birth anniversary falls on June 22.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma