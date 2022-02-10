New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Amol Palekar best known for films such as ‘Rajnigandha’, ‘Chitchor’, ‘Chhoti Si Baat’, ‘Gol Maal’ has been admitted to Pune's Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital after his health conditions deteriorated. The actor is admitted due to the Covid-19 infection. Amol Palekar's wife Sandhya Gokhale confirmed the news of his hospitalisation, and she also said that there is nothing to worry.

“There is nothing to worry about Amol Palekar’s health. He is recovering now. And his health is much better than before," Sandhya Gokhale was quoted as saying by ABP news.

When asked about the veteran actor's illness and the reason he was admitted to the hospital, his wife Sandhya said, “It’s his chronic illness. He was admitted to the hospital even 10 years ago due to excessive smoking. But now he is in good health." However, she refused to give any further explanation.

Amol Palekar recently made his come back in the industry after a long gap of 12 years. The actor was seen in 200 - Halla Ho - a movie that depicts the true story of a Dalit woman who had the courage to attack a rapist in an open court. Helmed by Sarthak Dasgupta and co-written by Sarthak and Gaurav Sharma, the movie features Rinku Rajguru, Barun Sobti, Sahil Khattar.

The movie raises several questions on the issue of sexual violence, caste oppression, corruption, and legal loopholes through the eyes of 200 Dalit women.

Earlier, Amol shared the reason behind staying from the big screen. “As an actor, I am a comet who surfaces once in a decade. Most roles offered to older actors are insignificant in terms of the theme of the film. I always accepted roles only if those challenged me as an actor or if it contributes to the scheme of the film," Amol Palekar earlier told news agency PTI.

Palekar is also featured in Marathi mainstream films and parallel cinema. He made his debut in 1971 with the film 'Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe. Anmol Palekar stepped into Bollywood with Basu Bhattacharya's 'Rajnigandha' opposite Rakhee in 1974.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen