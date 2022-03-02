New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the year 2021, Karan Johar's production signed Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal opposite Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri for an upcoming romantic comedy film. The movie will be helmed by Bandish Bandits fame Anand Tiwari. Now as per the recent updates, Vicky and Tripti will be joined by multi-talented Ammy Virk.

As per reports in PinkVilla, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a completely different avatar of a lover boy, who went on the floor on the day of Maha Shivratri in Mumbai. The report further states that Vicky, who will be sharing the screen space with Tripti for the first time, will be shooting in Mumbai for a month, and then the actors will move to Delhi and a few other north Indian locations for the shoot.

“Vicky and Tripti will be shooting at a Mumbai studio for a month, after which they will head to Delhi and a few other locations in North India. However, the makers will do one final recce there before they roll with their second schedule. The film also features Ammy Virk in a pivotal role," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

While giving details about the script, the source added, “It’s an extremely entertaining and unique script, but also has an important message for the audience. The team did a few readings before they started shooting for the film."

Earlier, Vicky and Anand have worked together in the 2018 rom-com film Love Per Square Foot, which had Vicky in the lead alongside actress Angira Dhar and Ratna Pathak Shah.

While talking about Vicky's work front, the actor was last in Sardar Udham. The actor is gearing up for the release of his three upcoming films. Vicky will be next seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera and Dinesh Vijan’s rom-com with Sara Ali Khan and in Yash Raj's untitled film alongside Manushi Chillar. On the other hand, Tripti Dimri has a Netflix film Qala with Irfan Khan’s son Babil Khan and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen