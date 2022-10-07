Ammu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Aishwarya Lekshmi's Telugu Thriller

Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Telugu drama film ‘Ammu’ is all set for its digital premiere. Written and directed by Charukesh Sekar, the drama thriller will be released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video exclusively this month.

Also starring Naveen Chandra and Simha in pivotal roles, ‘Ammu’ is Amazon Prime Video’s first Tamil original film. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the titular role in the film, which is based on the empowering story of a woman who defies all odds of adversity and rises like a phoenix.

#Ammu is special, very very special

Collaborating with @karthiksubbaraj and @StonebenchFilms again.@CharukeshSekar, sir My director! Who im pretty sure will etch his name in Indian cinema history soon. Waiting for all of you to see her soon. Oct 19 it is :) pic.twitter.com/FgLsjRHbiB — Aishwarya Lekshmi (@aishwaryaleksh7) October 7, 2022

Apart from Telugu, the film will be available in 4 other languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. ‘Ammu’ will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 19.

In a press release, the creative producer of the film, Kartik Subbaraj said that ‘Ammu’ is more than just a revenge thriller. “The movie is rooted in drama, laced with the unpredictability of life that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. It is fantastically performed by some of the industry’s finest with Aishwarya, Naveen and Simha giving it their all. I applaud Charukesh Sekar for bringing this gripping and important narrative while keeping intact its emotional core.”

Aparna Purohit, who is the head of Prime Video’s India originals section, said that ‘Ammu’ is special for many reasons. “Not only is it our first Telugu original movie, a landmark we are thrilled to have crossed; but it is also an important and relevant story that focuses on the strength and resilience of women.”

She further added, “It also cements our next collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj, after Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Mahaan. Ammu features terrific performances by our lead cast, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra and Simha. We, at Prime Video, are excited and proud to bring this story to our audiences not just India, but across the world.”

