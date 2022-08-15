Amitabh Bachchan's Video Of Performing National Anthem With Specially-Abled Kids Wins Internet | Watch

Independence Day is here and your favourite Bollywood stars have left no stones unturned to celebrate this special day. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and shared a heartwarming video on Independence Day. In the video, he can be seen performing the national anthem with specially-abled children.

Sharing the video, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Jai Hind".

Everyone in the video is dressed in white outfits and Amitabh Bachchan performs the national anthem with kids by doing sign language.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a bunch of films lined up. He will star in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial 'Uunchai'. The first look of the film was unveiled on friendship day. Sharing the poster, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @anupampkher Kher and @boman_irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshrifilms and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22".

Earlier, Rajshri Films announced the release date of the film. Rajshri Films on their official Instagram account wrote, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen."

Uunchai also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa. The movie is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media. The movie will release on November 11, 2022.

Apart from Uunchai, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. He will be seen in the remake of a Hollywood film 'The Intern', which will also star Deepika Padukone.