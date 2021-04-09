Portraying the role of Harshad Mehta, Abhishek Bachchan is being lauded for his acting, however, the weak narrative of The Big Bull failed to impress the audience.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Abhishek Bachchan's much-awaited film The Big Bull is hitting the headlines after it was released on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday evening. Portraying the role of Harshad Mehta, Abhishek is being lauded for his acting, however, the weak narrative failed to impress the audience.

Now, as the film is out, Abhishek got chatty with Bollywood Bubble and revealed how his family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya, reacted after watching the film. Talking about his mother, Abhishek said that she is superstitious and doesn't see his film before release. Since the film has released a day ahead of Jaya Bachchan's birthday, so, she considered it a present and is bound to watch it on her birthday. Well, the same goes for his wife Aishwarya, she also watches all her films after the release.

When asked about his father Big B's reaction he said, "My dad had wonderful things to say. In a sense, I'm already happy, because the one voice that matters to me has already endorsed the film, so I'm happy about that."

Abhishek's niece also reacted to his film, and taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a story and captioned it as "the one and only Big Bull".

Meanwhile, The Big Bull is witnessing mixed response on social media, after watching Abhishek's acting in the film, netizens were reminded of Guru. Taking to Twitter, they heaped praises for him, however, they criticised the film calling the narrative weak. Comparing the film with Prateik Gandhi's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, netizens felt The Big Bull's narrative was weak.

One of the users commented, "The Big Bull fails to impress, falls flat, forget about comparing not even 10% of SCAM 1992...poor direction,slow narration,dull dialogues terrible BGM adds more pain in the film,a COMPLETE FLOP SHOW"

The Big Bull fails to impress, falls flat, forget about comparing not even 10% of SCAM 1992...poor direction,slow narration,dull dialogues terrible BGM adds more pain in the film,a COMPLETE FLOP SHOW 👎 #TheBigBullReview #AbhishekBachchan — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 8, 2021

Praising Abhishek the same user wrote, "Abhishek has done well.. He tried his level best to save this film but.....Rest all starcast decent, this film could have been much much better if there would have been a proper guidance by any senior person... Its looks unpolished"

Abhishek has done well.. He tried his level best to save this film but.....



Rest all starcast decent, this film could have been much much better if there would have been a proper guidance by any senior person... Its looks unpolished#TheBigBull #TheBigBullReview @DisneyplusHSP — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 8, 2021

Here have a look at reactions:

To Show India's Biggest Scam in a movie is very very tough thing but Team #BigBull did it 👏 fantastic acting of @juniorbachchan looks like inspired by #Guru .Some Story and Climax Changes interesting 🤩 @Ileana_Official did splendid job.#TheBigBullWatchParty#TheBigBullReview pic.twitter.com/tdVom2RIjx — Meet Joshi (@Meet_Joshi26) April 9, 2021

Better To Watch Scam 1992 Again than Wasting Time On It🙂

Not Too Bad But Not Even Worth Watch! if the Excuse Is Thats A Web Series And This Is a Movie The Answer Is To Watch “Wolf Of The Wallstreet” you’ll Get Your answer!!#TheBigBullReview #harshadmehta pic.twitter.com/9DPeiTjBOq — Madhav Sakhuja (@SakhujaMadhav) April 8, 2021

Watched #TheBigBullWatchParty Nice Movie Great Work By Mr #AbhishekBachchan. One Time Watch Movie but it's a nice act by @juniorbachchan#TheBigBullReview — Kiran Kaur (@imkirankaur) April 8, 2021



The Big Bull is helmed by Kookie Gulati while it is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Nikita Dutta, Ilena D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, among others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv