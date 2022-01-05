New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan who often pens down his thoughts in a daily blog has left fans worrying about his health condition as he informed that he is dealing with some "domestic COVID situation" and "will connect later". The 74-year-old actor did not add any further details in his blog.

As per the details given by the Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC, one member of the staff at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow is asymptomatic and tested positive for Covid-19, reported news agency PTI. "The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC," The BMC official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Back in May 2021, Amitabh Bachchan received both doses of Covid vaccines and added. He wrote in his blog, "Fight....fighting... and the prayers of all...No further... No more description...Just that the show goes on."

The actor also took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of him receiving the jab. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Doosra bhi ho gaya. COVID wala, Cricket wala nahin, sorry sorry that was a really bad one..."

In July 2022, the veteran actor tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital for 22 days. After returning home from the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post and wrote, “It has been heartening to be back from the hospital after the 'mukti' (freedom) from the Coronavirus.” During his stay in the hospital, Big B kept in touch with his fans through his blog posts.

On Big B's work front, the actor was last seen in 'Chehre'. The actor has a list of movies which will release in the coming months. Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in ‘Brahmastra’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Helmed by Ayan Mukerjee, this sci-fi drama also features Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ and Nagraj Manjule’s ‘Jhund’.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen