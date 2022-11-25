Amitabh Bachchan's 'Name, Image, Voice' Can't Be Used Without Permission, Rules Delhi HC

Touted as one of the most prominent actors of the B-town industry, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is once again garnering headlines. The Delhi High Court on Friday ruled that the Brahmastra actor's name, image, or voice can't be used without his permission. This came after the veteran actor filed a suit in the HC against the world at large, seeking protection of his name, image, voice, and personality attributes.

Justice Navin Chawla stated that it can't be disputed that plaintiff is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements, adding that Big B "is aggrieved" by those using his celebrity status to promote their goods without his permission.

As per NDTV, Senior advocate Harish Salve, who apperared for Amitabh Bachchan in the court, said, "I am just giving a flavour of what is going on. Someone is making t-shirts and started putting his face on them. Someone is selling his poster. Someone has gone and registered a domain name, amitabhbachchan.com. This is why we have come."

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Brahmastra and Uunchai, which garnered rave reviews from the audience. His upcoming projects include Project K and Adipurush.