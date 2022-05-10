New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is very active on Twitter and keeps the count of his tweets. But on May 10, the actor tweeted one word without any sequence number. The tweet left fans curious and intrigued, but the netizens showed their own creativity and made many memes from that one word.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in Runway 34, tweeted 'Never' on Tuesday. The fans became confused and wanted to know the meaning behind this tweet. But netizens also gave some hysterical reactions to this one-word tweet. Soon after Big B's tweet, people started making memes from it.

never — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 9, 2022

Take a look at these memes:

Some people talked about their love for chai, meanwhile, some people talked about their inner peace.

When I'll get inner peace.. https://t.co/4lbX1vvGgG — Dwaipayan Bala (@DwaipayanBala) May 9, 2022

Will u ever stop drinking chai?

Me: https://t.co/Qlhpjm9ta2 — the noicee guy (@the_noicee_guy) May 10, 2022

Some fans commented about the petrol price hikes and asked the actor to comment on it.

When will Amitabh say something about Petrol priceshttps://t.co/CAfSpfWi3i — Ayush 🏏 (@pacophile) May 9, 2022

Some fans made the cricket reference with Big B's tweet. One person commented about Virat Kohli, while another fan tweeted about the IPL matches.

Kya RCB trophy jeetegi kbhi ?



Bachchan sir be like : pic.twitter.com/6uDjp4Bj3U — Rohan MSDian™🦁 (@Csk_army1) May 10, 2022

Will Virat ever score a century again?

: https://t.co/VSze0fVITX — Aditya Bhattacharya (@Adiseanttak) May 9, 2022

Bhai will u be able to watch IPL with the same excitement when dhoni retires?



every indian: https://t.co/2zL6gFCrEo — shlokinprogress (@keepitshlowkey) May 10, 2022

pic.twitter.com/GB6ddNtMHu — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) May 9, 2022

this would've been more interesting pic.twitter.com/noTzJaTOHz — oh well (@highondhaniya) May 9, 2022

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Runway 34, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Boman Irani. His film Jhund received praise from the critics and the audience and is currently streaming on Zee5. Big B will be seen in the action science fiction film Project K, along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. It is reported that Project K will be made at a very high budget.

Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan will star in the most anticipated film Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The movie got delayed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will also return to television with Amitabh Bachchan as the host.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav