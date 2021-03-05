Amitabh Bachchan shares a coincidence about ongoing India vs England Test match. Read on to know how Twitterati reacted

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: No big surgery can keep megastar Amitabh Bachchan away from his fans. The 78-year-old actor is quite active on social media even after undergoing eye surgery a few days ago. Not revealing details on his blog, he updated his fans that the recovery is slow.

Recently he took to his Twitter handle to share a coincidence about the ongoing India vs England Test match. Crediting a fan for sharing about the coincidence, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Todays date 4.3.,'21 .. 4 3 2 1 .. and a coincidence ..

In the test today India v England ..

Axar took 4

Ashwin took 3

Siraj took 2

Sundar took 1 ..

4 3 2 1 ..

~ from Rafiq B Sh"

As soon as he dropped this tweet, it attracted many hilarious memes. One of the users wrote, "Wow ! One more coincidence. 4 ltr diesel in delhi is Rs. 321.. 4 3 2 1 ~ from PM Modi"

Wow ! One more coincidence. 4 ltr diesel in delhi is Rs. 321.. 4 3 2 1 🙏

~ from PM Modi — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 4, 2021

Whereas another user Parveen Kaswan IFS, who is quite active on social media, dropped a hilarious tweet that read, "Likh leta hun. Kahin ..... me na aa jae."

Likh leta hun. Kahin ..... me na aa jae. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 4, 2021

Here have a look at Twitterati's hilarious reaction:

Sir, can you answer this question? pic.twitter.com/XiMuxxmJUi — Mehul Gupta (@MehulGupta14) March 4, 2021

Thanks sir



My room’s fan regulator also has



4 3 2 1



🏹🏹 — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) March 4, 2021

What a coincidence 🤣🤣🤣 — Jumleshwari Devi (@Desi_Jumla) March 4, 2021

Kya ho gaya sir ji ko pic.twitter.com/kBLN4dF2mx — Daario Naharis ↗️ (@TheDaarioChange) March 4, 2021

You copy wtsapp forwards pic.twitter.com/8z9SzqHtGU — Nocturnal Soul (@introvert_drama) March 4, 2021

For unversed, on Thursday during India vs England fourth test match, Axar Patel took 4 wickets, R Ashwin took 3, Mohammed Siraj took 2 and Washington Sundar took 1 wicket.

On Wednesday, the Badla actor penned a heartwarming poem on his blog speaking about ‘sight’. “I am without sight, but sightless not in my path, I am without convenience, but never inconvenienced.. i have sweet company, of them that caress me; they that court me, around in decorated best, be in good health, have I received abundant love, a gracious opulent heart, doth blossom with gratitude … for some time I am but time bound now, for the prayers I get I am folded hands bound yes folded hands bound… ever folded hands bound…,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. He will next be seen in Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra and Butterfly this year.

