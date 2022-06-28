Amitabh Bachchan's Big Bash With South Stars Had Aamir Khan's Cameo

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was recently on a date with some of the biggest south stars and surprisingly he even encountered actor Aamir Khan in the process. On Tuesday, Big B took to his social media accounts to share photos of his visit to Hyderabad. Through his post, the actor revealed that he met with South superstars Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani and popular filmmakers Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin during the inauguration of an office.

But, little did he know that after hanging out with a set of such big stars, he will also meet yet another known star Aamir Khan while leaving the office premises. Big B sharing the surprising incident on social media wrote, “And as I am about to leave .. a knock on my car window and it's Aamir .. gosh ! So many legendary friends in one evening," wrote Big B.”

In the photo, Big B can be seen sitting in a car amused to see his Thugs of Hindustan co-star Aamir Khan standing outside in a pink shirt.

Here take a look:

Big B also shared a photo of him with mega south actors and wrote, “An evening with the stalwarts of cinema ... Prabhas - Baahubali; Prashant - director KGF2; a certain AB ; Raghavendra Rao - producer-director. Legendary; Nani - star, film TV; Dulquer- star Malayalam Tamil Hindi; Nagi Ashwin, director Project K currently .. and the joy of discussing film cinema and work."

Meanwhile, talking about Big B’s work front, the superstar is currently in Hyderabad to shoot his upcoming film Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Apart from this, the actor will also be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He was last seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Runway 34. He will soon host the 14th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.