Amitabh Bachchan Unveils First Look Of 'Uunchai' On Friendship Day | See Here

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani will star in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial 'Uunchai'. On the occasion of friendship day, the star cast has also unveiled the first poster of the film. Uunchai also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. The star cast earlier shared many behind the scene pictures from the set on social media and there was a lot of buzz around the film. The first look of Uunchai is finally out.

Sharing the poster, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @anupampkher Kher and @boman_irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by @rajshrifilms and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22".

Earlier, Rajshri Films announced the release date of the film. Rajshri Films on their official Instagram account wrote, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen."

The post further reads, "Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media."

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will play a pivotal role in the film. She shared some pictures with Sooraj Barjatya and penned a note talking about her experience of working with him. She wrote, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast." She further wrote, "Mr Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya".

