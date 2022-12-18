Amitabh Bachchan Tweets On Abhishek's Silent Response To 'Amid Biased Criticism' Comment

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan appreciated and felt proud of his son Abhishek Bachchan, and he is often seen sharing words of praise for his son on Twitter or at any media event.

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Twitter handle sharing words of love and pride for his son, as he congratulated Abhishek Bachchan's team Jaipur Pink Panthers enjoying their win in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, he sincerely praised the team and also mentioned Abhishek Bachchan's hard work and his wiseness in being silent over the 'biased criticism' comment.

The actor wrote, "CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS. JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS CHAMPIONS. Abhishek you are a CHAMPION. YOU PLAY SILENTLY, with dedication and resolve, amidst biased criticism .. AND THEN YOU WIN .. !!! So so proud of you," he wrote in a tweet. Abhishek Bachchan quickly replied, "We missed you, Pa. Thank you from the entire team."

T 4499 - CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS .. !!!!

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS CHAMPIONS 🏆 🥇 🏅



Abhishek you are a CHAMPION !!

YOU PLAY SILENTLY, with dedication and resolve, amidst biast criticism ..

AND THEN YOU WIN .. !!!

So so proud of you .. 👏 🥰 💛 🥲 ✌️ ❤️ 👏 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ezgA0fR7Pm — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 17, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan also replied to Kookie Gulati's congratulatory post, and wrote, "Silently you worked your destined way, Never did you let your determination stray; You bore the brunt of biased thought, And quietly brought all of them to naught. You are a CHAMPION Abhishek ! and you will remain a CHAMPION always. @juniorbachchan."

Silently you worked your destined way ,

Never did you let your determination stray ;

You bore the brunt of bias thought ,

And quietly brought all of them to naught !!!!



You are a CHAMPION Abhishek !

and you will remain a CHAMPION always ..

💪 💪💪@juniorbachchan https://t.co/hcOg0qMQE0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 18, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan is often seen appreciating and praising heaps about his son. Even when the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's film 'Dasvi' came out, Amitabh posted the link of the trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge. He further added, "Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya."

Abhishek Bachchan is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son. The couple also has a daughter named Shweta Bachchan Nanda who is an elder sister to Abhishek.

Talking about the work front of Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar had a great year, as he was seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which stood out to be the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Big-B was later seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye', and recently in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.