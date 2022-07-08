Amitabh Bachchan To Launch Hindi Teaser Of Aishwarya Rai-Starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan-1'

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' is becoming even more epic. Recently, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan-1 introduced the audience to all the characters from the film. It was revealed that the teaser of this epic saga will release on July 8, which has generated a lot of curiosity amongst the audience. Now, the makers have announced that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will launch the Hindi teaser of Ponniyin Selvan-1.

Amitabh Bachchan will launch the Hindi teaser of Ponniyin Selvan on July 8, 2022, at 6 PM. Lyca production shared a video on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you, Amit Ji!". The video says, "PS-1 Hindi teaser to be launched by Tthe one and only Amitabh Bachchan".

Meanwhile, the first look of Aishwarya Rai from the film was unveiled on Friday. Sharing her character poster, Aishwarya wrote, "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

Sharing the look of Jayaram Ravi, the official account of Lyca production wrote, "Hail the Visionary Prince, the Architect of the Golden Era, the Great Raja Raja Chola…introducing Ponniyin Selvan! #PS1 TEASER OUT TODAY AT 6 PM."

Earlier, Lyca production also announced that Tips Official have acquired the audio rights of the film. They wrote, "We are happy to announce @tipsofficial have acquired the AUDIO RIGHTS of our ambitious project #PS1 in all languages".

A few days ago, the first look of superstar Chiyaan Vikram was also released. Sharing his character poster, the official Twitter account of Lyca Production wrote, "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1 @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam".

Ponniyin Selvan will be a two-part movie. It is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurty’s 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. Mani Ratnam has also produced and written the film, along with Lyca Productions. It is co-written by Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. Meanwhile, Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer. 'Ponniyin Selvan- 1' will hit theatres on September 30, 2022.

Aishwarya will essay the role of Nandini in the film and Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan. The movie also stars Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai and Sobhita Dhulipala.