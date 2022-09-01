Amitabh Bachchan Tests Negative For Covid, Returns Back To Work

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back! The veteran actor is going back to work as he has tested negative for Covid. Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Wednesday night and shared that his nine days in isolation got over and that he has tested negative.

"Back at work .. your prayers gratitude .. negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over .. mandatory is 7 days," he wrote on his blog.

The thespian paid gratitude to his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family or EF."My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family EF so full of care .... have only my folded hands for you."

It was on August 24, when Amitabh shared that he tested positive for Covid. He had tweeted: "I have just tested CoViD positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also."

Let us tell you this is not the first time that Big B has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Earlier in the year 2020, Big B along with some family members of his had tested positive for Covid. His son Abhishek Bachchan, followed by daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya had also tested positive. Big B returned home after a three-week stay in the hospital in early August 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will next be seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva, 'Uunchai', 'Goodbye' and the much-awaited 'Adi Purush' with Telugu star Prabhas. The actor currently hosts the 14th season of the quiz reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati.