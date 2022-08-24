Amitabh Bachchan Tests Covid-19 Positive For Second Time

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 again. He shared an update on in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

The 79-year-old actor taking to Twitter wrote, "I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.."

This is not the first time that Big B has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, in July 2020 at peak of the covid in India, he tested positive for the first time. At that time, he was hospitalized for about three weeks. Not just him, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aradhya also tested COVID positive.

The actor after recovering from covid last time shared that it was quite tough on him. He then got back to set to shoot KBC and has been working eversince.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently seen on Sony TV’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is all set to release on September 9.

After 'Brahmastra', Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati. The makers of the film recently announced the release date - October 7, 2022.

Apart from these two films, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project 'Uunchai' starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.

Big B will also feature in Project K, starring Deepika Padukone. He was spotted in Hyderabad shooting for the same a few days before.