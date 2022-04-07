New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father and he never ceases to show of his son's work or appreciate Abhishek Bachchan in public or on his social media. After he recently praised Abhishek and called him his uttaradhikari (successor) while sharing the trailer of Abhishek's new film 'Dasvi', several netizens trolled the megastar for promoting his son.

A social media user commented, "At the age of 80 when a superstar isn't able to establish his son with his movies and acting. Now he wants us to believe that Abhishek is next Amitabh, which is just ridiculous."

T 4243 - जी हाँ हुज़ूर, मैं करता हूँ : बधाई, प्रचार, मंगलाचार !!!

क्या कर लोगे ~ ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2022

Responding to the trolls, Big B tweeted in Hindi, which roughly translates to: "T 4243 - Yes sir, I do: congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do~??"

For the unversed, before the release of Dasvi, Big B had shared a huge poster of the film, placed on a building and he wrote: "Bada bada sheher mein apun ka bada bada photo lagta hai - Gangaram Chaudhary. Amar Akbar Anthony ka dialogue , yahan lag gaya."

He also added in his post, "Abhishek, my uttaradhikaari, my inheritor, .. my pride... proud of you."

Meanwhile, 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles, revolves around the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek), an "anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a "nayi chunauti" in prison: education.

Nimrat plays the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary's wife who has now taken over his Chief Minister seat while he is in jail. Yami marks her presence as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi' has released on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7.

Posted By: Ashita Singh