Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 and they welcomed their beautiful daughter Aaradhya in the year 2011, she has turned 9 today, check out the adorable post.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya has turned 9 and on her special day, Big B posted a fan-made collage of her nine pictures and we are all for it.

Taking to Instagram, the 78-year-old actor shared the collage that consisted of Aaradhya's growing up photos year wise. The collage consisted of all of the pictures from the time when she was a baby to the most recent picture of the adorable star kid.

KBC host wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love." Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 and they welcomed their beautiful daughter Aaradhya in the year 2011.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post for Aaradhya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Recently, Big B celebrated his 78th birthday and on the occasion, Aishwarya Rai posted a cute post for him on behalf of Aaradhya and wrote, "Love you always Dadaji. Happy, happy birthday my dearest Dadaji."

In the post shared by Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Amitabh were seen hugging each other and were looking just so cute together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Initially, when the pandemic started, Aishwarya shared her daughter's artistic tribute to frontline workers that featured doctors, nurses, sweepers to teachers, and the police.

Earlier, this year the whole Bachchan family sans Jaya Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus. After Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital, Big B tweeted, "Apni chhoti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par, main rok na paaya apne aansoo. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the show 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo in which he was starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma