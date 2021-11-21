New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan terminated his contract with pan masala brand, Kamala Pasant in October. However, despite termination, it continued to air TV commercials featuring the veteran actor. Owing to this, the actor has sent a legal notice to the brand, asking them to stop broadcasting the commercials.

“Came to know from the office of Mr Bachchan, that Legal notice has been sent to Kamala Pasand, to stop Broadcasting the TV commercials with Mr Bachchan immediately.. as it was noticed that despite termination of the Endorsement agreement ‘Kamala Pasand' has ignored the same and is seen to continue Airing the TV Commercials,” a source close to the actor confirmed ETimes.

Amitabh Bachchan, on his 79th birthday, announced his withdrawal from Kamala Pasand's advertisement after a national anti-tobacco organisation requested the star to refrain from endorsing the brand. His statement read, "Kamala Pasand … a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week . Upon checking why this sudden move – it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand , he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising. Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion.”

For unversed, 'surrogate advertisment' is used to promote banned products, like tobacco\cigarettes and alcohol, in the disguise of another product.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is currently shooting for his popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Besides this, he has several films in his kitty that are scheduled to release in coming years, namely Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; Mayday, co-starring Ajay Devgn; Good Bye, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna; Uunchai; Nag Ashwin's untitled; and Jhund, co-starring Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv