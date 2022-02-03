New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan owns many expensive properties. He lives in a plush villa in Mumbai. But the buzz has it that the actor has sold his family home situated in Delhi. Megastar Amitabh owns a plush villa named 'Sopaan' in Gulmohar Park of South Delhi where his parents, notable Indian poet, and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, used to live.

Now, as per reports, he sold the villa for a whopping amount of 23 crores to a corporate head who is also their family friend.

As per an Economic Times report, "Avni Bader, who has known the Bachchan family for more than 35 years, has purchased this property. Avni is the CEO of the Nezone group of companies. Meanwhile, the data from Zapkey has confirmed that the registry for 418.05 square meter property was completed on December 7.

Avni told the publication, "It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and we're looking for additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset."

According to reports, the bungalow 'Sopaan' was registered under Amitabh Bachchan's mother Teji Bachchan's name. Also, Amitabh ji used to live in his family home before shifting to Mumbai on a permanent basis.

Amitabh Bachchan other properties:

Big B owns five bungalows in the Juhu area namely Janak, Jalsa, Prateeksha, Vatsa, and Ammu. Prateeksha was their first bungalow in the financial capital where the grand wedding festivities of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took place. Last year he also brought a lavish duplex in Andheri. Spread over 5184 square feet, Big B bought this home for 31 crores and it is said to be nestled on the 27th and 28th floor with a promising Mumbai skyline.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a biographical sports drama film 'Jhund'. He will be also be seen in Brashmastra,' Runway 34' and GoodBye 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh