Amitabh Bachchan has rubbished the reports that he has tested negative for COVID-19. The veteran actor took to Twitter to dismiss the claims made by media outlets regarding his health. ".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE !!" he said in a tweet.

Earlier, various media outlets reported that the test results of actor Amitabh Bachchan have shown a negative result for the coronavirus infection. Earlier on July 11, the 77-year-old along with his son Abhishek Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after they tested positive for COVID 19 infection. Later, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive. They remained under home quarantine initially but were taken to hospital after developing symptoms.

Overwhelmed by the prayers and concern of his well-wishers and fan, the thespian hare a gratitude-filled message. He shared a picture of himself where he’s seen joining his hands, with ‘Thank you for your prayers.’ written on it. The tweet reads, ‘In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude.’

On his blog, Amitabh on Monday talked about dealing with lack of company and a "wandering mind" in isolation.

".. it is the silence and the uncertainty of the next it is a wonder of the nature of life .. of all that it brings to us each moment , each living breathing day..

"in the activity driven past days of normalcy, never was there inclination to assess or sit back and think of what thoughts invade us now .. but they do now with a regularity that fills those idle hours, sitting, thinking, looking out into no where," he wrote.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha