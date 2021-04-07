Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's film Chehre has been in the news ever since Rhea Chakraborty got embroiled in SSR's death case. Now as the film has been postponed, here's want direct has to say on its release.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The spike in coronavirus cases have not just forced the states to take strict actions to curb the outspread, but even filmmakers and producers are pulling their films off from release. Recently, several films such as Bunty Babli 2, Chehre and Sooryavanshi that were scheduled to release this month have been postponed owing to growing COVID-19 cases and curfew imposed in several cities.

Talking about Chehre, it is one of the highly anticipated films as it casts Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and other veteran actors. The plot of the film has left the movie buffs intrigued and are excited to watch it. Well, there is one more reason that has made the film talk of the tinsel town, its Rhea Chakraborty's presence in the film. Ever since she got embroiled in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the film has been in news.

Now, as the film has been postponed, Rumi Jaffery, in an interview with the Times of India, revealed why they postponed the film. “Safety comes first. So in times like these where malls and cinema halls are going to shut early what’s the point in releasing the film? There are many states that are introducing night curfew in that case the last show will be at 4 pm," he was quoted saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

When asked whether he will release the film on the OTT platform, he said that they are happy on receiving a positive response on both teaser and trailer, makers are adamant about releasing the movie in the theatre. "We have made such a good film, so it is necessary we be a little patient. Having said that it is going to be the producer’s call completely, but yes we including Mr Bachchan decided ki film release hogi toh theatre mein hi hogi. It will definitely have a theatrical release,” Rumi Jaffery was quoted saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

He further added that they have not yet decided on the date as it's too early to comment, seeing the rise in a number of positive cases.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv