Time and again, Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing anecdotes about his married life, leaving his fans amazed. One such anecdote was shared on KBC about Jaya Bachchan that is still cherished by his fans.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are the IT couple of the entertainment world. They are the true couple goals, who never fails to impress their fans with their presence. Together they have starred in dozens of films which were a great success at the box office. It has been over 48 years of their marriage, and still, the couple looks refreshed and more in love with each other.

Time and again, Big B keeps sharing anecdotes about his married life, leaving his fans amazed. And one such anecdote was shared on Kaun Banega Crorepati's 11th season. On the show, he made an interesting revelation about his beloved wife Jaya that is still cherished by his fans. On the novel show, while interacting with one of the contestants Sumit Tadiyal, Big B opened up on how he has saved Jaya's number on his phone.

This revelation happened when Sumit told that he has saved his wife's contact number on phone as 'Sunti Ho', to this Big B added that even he has saved his wife's name differently on the phone. Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has saved Jaya's number as 'JB' i.e Jaya Bachchan's initials.

He further added that he will now change her name, and even he will save his wife's number as 'Sunti Ho' on his phone.

Not just this, in an interview with IANS, Amitabh Bachchan shared that Jaya never fails to watch his show KBC. Even when she is occupied with work, she makes sure to create bandwidth and watch the show.

The couple has two children Shweta Nanda Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. And are now blessed with three grandchildren Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.

