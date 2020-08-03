The megastar on Sunday took to Facebook and thanked his fans for their prayers and expressed gratitude towards the staff of Nanavati hospital for taking excellent care of him

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavatti hospital on Sunday after his COVID test results came negative. The megastar on Sunday took to facebook and thanked his fans for their prayers and expressed gratitude towards the staff of Nanavati hospital for taking excellent care of him. However, a woman took umbrage to Bachchan's comment and accussed him of 'advertising' for the hospital and added that she had "totally lost respect” for him.

She complained that her 80-year-old father was wrongly tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital, and owing to same reason he was kept in COVID ward and later, he later developed "bed sores as the doctors didn't take proper care of him. "

“Mr Amitabh its really sad the kind of advertisement you’re doing for a hospital like that who don’t care about human life and only want to make money...Sorry but totally lost respect for you.”

Responding to her comment, the thespian said, he was sorry for what happened with her father but he only shared his personal experiences of the hospital.

“Jhanvi ji .. I am truly sorry to learn of what your dear and respected Father had to go through and the subsequent problems he developed. I have been in and out of Hospitals from a young age and with medical conditions that have all been extremely severe. There is a certain Code of Conduct in the medical profession and I have noticed that the doctors specialists nurses management all put the utmost in the care of the patient on hand.”

He added, “Yes lab tests can go wrong, but there are several other tests and conditions from which the assessment is made of any particular ailment. No hospital or doctor in my limited experience has ever not followed a code of conduct or deliberately done adverse treatments for any commercial gain. This I shall humbly disagree with.”

