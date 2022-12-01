'Look What I Found': Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Earning Rs 1,640 Per Month In 1960s

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who keeps a steady blog post, on Wednesday, reminisced about his days working in Kolkata. The actor recollected earning a salary of Rs 1,640 and living in a cramped room with his group of friends. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan worked in Kolkata prior to relocating to Mumbai and embarking on an acting career.

He shared the screen grab of a tweet that read, "The last day of @SrBachchan's job in Blackers company in Kolkata was 30th Nov 1968. Salary 1640 ₹ File is still preserved there till date."

The actor then wrote, "Look what I found. To be maintaining such a file after so many years and after an insignificant tenure at Blacker's... So overwhelming."

Calling them the most independent days of his life, the actor wrote, "8 of us in a 10 by10 room... Those were the days my friend... Office hours, then evening with the guys checking out the joints of popularity...No money to enter them, but standing around with the hope that someday we shall."

And we did... pooling in... buttering up the gatekeepers... Telling them when time improves shall look after them ... haha never happened."

He concluded the post by saying, "But when in new profess .. and the shoot in city...Visiting same places, now getting invited to them .. and the change .. meeting those ol' times and people and giving them the desired promise of yore.. visiting all the ol' streets of residence in the middle of the night... and recollecting each and every spot and what transpired there... some unpleasant but generally all in the goodness of events... some friends lost .. some of those times still around .. nostalgia .. and the love of them that remained till the last with us."

On the work front, Big B's upcoming projects include the Hindi adaptation of the American blockbuster The Intern, which was to be headlined by Rishi Kapoor earlier and Nag Ashwin's movie Project K, also starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.