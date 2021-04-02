Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog to share the news and informed his fans that everyone in his family has been vaccinated apart from his son Abhishek Bachchan. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who was tested positive with COVID-19 last year, has received the first dosage of the vaccine. Yes, Big B informed his fans about the same by taking to his official blog on April 2. The actor said that everyone in his family has been vaccinated apart from his son Abhishek Bachchan. This is because he is not in the town currently.

The 'Pink' actor shared a picture of himself where he can be seen getting vaccinated, clad in a white kurta, pyjama, specs and masks. He wrote, "DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days."

Meanwhile, talking about last year, the veteran actor along with his family members was tested COVID-19 positive. His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughter Aaradhya and son Abhishek were diagnosed with the virus in 2020. All the four people were admitted to the hospital for treatment out of whom, Abhishek Bachchan was the last one to recover.

Talking about his experience of facing the COVID-19 disease, Amitabh had written, "As I sit beside myself in the confines of my solitudinous care .. thoughts rush through .. of the many that need attention and were never given .. of the millions that gave me so much admiration and whether I was able to give back in return .."

Meanwhile, on the work front Big B will next be seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor and Raghuveer Yadav. Apart from that the actor has Brahmastra lined up for release by the end of this year. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Bachchan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's movie Gulabo Sitabo.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal