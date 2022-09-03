Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna Are The Adorable Father-Daughter Duo In 'Goodbye' First Look

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Goodbye' is all set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022. The star cast has finally unveiled the first look and the poster of the film and Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika look adorable as the father-daughter duo.

Sharing the poster, Rashmika wrote, "Papa aur main, aa rahe hai aapke family se milne on 7th October! (My father and I are coming to meet your family on October 7)."

In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen flying a kite. Meanwhile, Rashmika can be seen standing behind him.

Earlier, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the first look of Goodbye's star cast and mentioned the release date as well. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika and Neena Gupta along with other star casts can be seen sitting together and watching tv. Meanwhile, Rashmika can be seen passing popcorn to Amitabh Bachchan.

After wrapping up the shooting of Goodbye, Rashmika penned a heartfelt note for the team. Sharing the pictures, Rashmika wrote, "Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby ‘Goodbye’..but guys it’s a wrap for me for Goodbye!"

She also talked about her journey in shooting the film. "It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn!" she wrote.

Moreover, she thanked the entire star cast and director Vikas Bahl for their support. She wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world’s bestest man ever! Vikas Bahl .. thank you for this. God knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I’ve made you feel proud so far. Neena Gupta .. you are the cutest! I miss you.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta. The movie will release on October 7, 2022.