The much-awaited festival of lights, Diwali, is here and clearly Bollywood stars cannot keep calm. From Big B to global icon Priyanka Chopra, several B-Town celebrities took to their social media handles and wished their fans on this auspicious occasion today.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bacchan shared a picture where in the entire family including Jaya, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aradhya are sitting for Lakshmi Pooja. Big B captioned the picture as, "Deepawali ki anek shubhkamnayein. Mangalam Mangalam Mangalam. To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response .."

T 4085 - दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🙏🚩🚩🚩

मंगलम मंगलम मंगलम 🚩🚩🚩



to the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/P3GPOSP8AS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 4, 2021

Actress Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram and wished her fans on the occasion of Diwali. She wrote “Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love.”

Shilpa Shetty wrote "Iss Diwali, khushiyaan aapki zindagi ko roshan kare aur apnon ka pyaar aapke jeevan mein mithaas bhar de. Deepawali ki hardik shubhkaamnayein aap sabhi ko."

Tahira Kashyap shared a photo with her son and wrote "Always looking out for each other. Happy Diwali to you and yours"

Soha Ali Khan also wished her fans, as the actress shared some pictures with her family and wrote "Happy Diwali. May love and light illuminate every dark corner of your home and heart."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen