Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Yaarana Director Rakesh Sharma, Says He Will 'Hestitate To Go To His Funeral'

AMITABH Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to late filmmaker Rakesh Sharma, who directed the hit films like Yaarana, Khoon Pasina and Mr Natwarlal, among others. The Uunchai star wrote a heartfelt blog on Saturday and talked about how Rakesh Sharma left an imprint on everyone 'that is hard to remove or forget'.

Talking about the late filmmaker, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "One by one they all leave .." He praised his sense of screenplay, direction and writing skills and recalled the fun times on the sets of Nattu and Yaarana. He called the Yaarana director 'a most affable and kind-hearted human'.

"The ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety," he wrote.

The Goodbye star continued, "No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral .. for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh! You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered..!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Uunchai. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa.

He was last seen in Goodbye, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He also played a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in the lead role.

He will be seen in Project K, along with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani. He has reportedly signed the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern', along with Deepika Padukone.