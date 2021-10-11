New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Today, as Amitabh Bachchan is ringing in his 79th birthday, he is in news for another reason too. That's because the megastar took a big step of opting out as a brand ambassador of a pan masala firm. Yes, as per reports Big B did it as he wasn't aware of surrogate advertising.

Surrogate Advertising is about promoting or advertising the products which have been banned. Therefore, Mr. Bachchan decided to terminate the contract with the brand and even returned the money back.

All this happened after national anti-tobacco organisation's request, which suggested Big B not to advertise for such products. That's not all, a few days ago a fan, on his social media, raised a concern that why does he endorse harmful products. The cine icon had then replied saying, "If some people are getting benefits from an industry, we should not think as to 'why am I getting associated with it?' If it is an industry, then we too should think of it as our industry. Now, you may think that I should not be doing it, but I get paid for it."

Meanwhile, a statement issued on behalf of Amitabh read, "'Kamala Pasand'... a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr. Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move - it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn't aware that it falls under surrogate advertising."

The statement further added, "Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal