Amitabh Bachchan On Civil Liberties And Freedom Of Speech: 'Questions Are Being Raised..'

AMITABH Bachchan had a busy year as the superstar was seen in five films back to back in 2022. The Goodbye actor usually attends the events virtually but he took his time to attend Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF 2022) on Thursday. He was with his wife Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerjee at the event. During his speech, he expressed his love for the city, and his connection with Kolkata and also talked about the freedom of expression.

Speaking about his love for Bengal at the event, the Uunchai star said, "The festival (KIFF) has always celebrated the inclusive spirit of cinema beyond the confines of what Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore called ‘narrow domestic walls’. I salute you Kolkata for giving me my first job and giving Jaya her first film but most of all, I salute you for your artistic temperament that embraces the essence of plurality and equality. This is what makes Bengal so special."

#WATCH | "Even now, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression": Amitabh Bachchan at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival pic.twitter.com/ycBY5LhRP2 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

He further said that questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression in cinema.

“In 1952, Cinematographer's Act set out the structure of censorship as it stands today upheld by the film certification board. But even now, and I am sure my colleagues on stage will agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression,” he said.

While talking about the change in content over the years in Indian cinema, he said, "Since early times there have been change in content. Subjects have varied. From mythological films to art house to angry young men to the current brand of historical couched in fictionalised jingoism and moral policing the range has kept audience kept reflecting on politics and social issues through single screens and OTTs.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai, which is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The movie also starred Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika and Neena Gupta in the lead role.

He will star in Project K, along with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani. He has reportedly signed the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern', along with Deepika Padukone.