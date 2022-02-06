New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Lata Mangeshkar who left for her heavenly abode on February 6 at around 8:12 am due to multiple organ failures, left everyone teary-eyed. Several Bollywood celebs have been pouring in tribute, among all is superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his personal blog, he wrote, "She has left us... The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens ! Prayers for calm and peace .."

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Breach Candy Hospital, issued a statement after Lata Mangeshkar's death. "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8.12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19," Dr Pratit informed as quoted by news agency PTI.

Regarded as one of the greatest playback singers of the Indian music industry, she has sung over 25,000 songs in various 36 Indian languages. Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded a state funeral. Her last rites will be held in the evening around 6:30 pm.

