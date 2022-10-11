Amitabh Bachchan's Midnight Walk To Greet Fans Gathered Outside Jalsa For His B'day Wins Hearts | Watch

BOLLYWOOD superstar and evergreen actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 today. The actor has worked made his debut in 1969 and is unstoppable ever since. Also called Shahenshah and Sadi Ka Mahanayak, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most talented actors in the film industry.

Every day, many fans gather around his Mumbai residence Jalsa to catch the glimpse of the actor. On his birthday, Amitabh Bachchan came outside his house to surprise his fans and greeted them. Fans were overjoyed after seeing the superstar.

A few fans can be seen hugging each other after the superstar came to greet them. Meanwhile, one fan bowed down as well in front the house's gate.

On the occasion of his birthday, he announced that the movie tickets for his recent film 'Goodbye' will be available at just Rs 80. Announcing the news, the makers wrote, "Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration. Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only ₹80/- on 11th October 2022."

To celebrate his contribution to Indian Cinema, an exhibition has been organised as well. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Back to the Beginning .. with the films from where my journey began in cinema .. Don and Mili nearly fifty years since they were released .. Now showing in Cinema .. Hoping to see more classics back on the big screen .."

The event will has the screening of his 11 iconic films in 17 cities across India.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently working as the host of the tv show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He was recently seen in the family drama 'Goodbye', along with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He will be seen in Uunchai as well, along with Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra.