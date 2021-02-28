Amitabh Bachchan often writes about his ailing health. Last year, he had written a detailed post on his COVID-19 recovery journey. Read on to know more about his surgery

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Shehensha Amitabh Bachchan sent shock waves to his fans after he dropped a message of undergoing surgery. Recently, the 78-year-old actor took to his official Tumblr blog to inform his fans in a short blog post stating that he will not be able to write.

He wrote, “medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write. -ab.” Big B didn't reveal much about his surgery. However, this was enough to create a buzz among his fans. As soon as he dropped the post, his fans started pouring in a 'get well soon' and 'speedy recovery' wishes on his blog post.

Well, this is not the first time he informed about his health on social media. Amitabh Bachchan often writes about his ailing health; last year, he had written a detailed post on his COVID-19 recovery journey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, megastar recently announced a project Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Not just this, he also informed his fans through a blog post that his wife Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are currently working. He wrote, "Abhishek, his new project started yesterday in Agra, ‘Dasvi’. Prayers and wishes are with him… And the family is busy on the sets. Aishwarya has begun shooting her new one with Mani Ratnam in Hyderabad. I shall be starting my next in a few weeks with Vikas Bahl. My earlier finished projects now set for release soon – ‘Chehre’ and ‘Jhund’. And after a very long gap, Jaya has begun shooting her film, a new project with a renowned Marathi director… details of which shall follow."

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. This year, the actor will be seen next in not one or two but four films namely Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra and Butterfly.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv