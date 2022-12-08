Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda And Dharmendra To Team Up For Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'

SUPERSTAR Dharmendra celebrated his 87th birthday with his friends, family and fans and also took this opportunity to announce his new film. The Sholay star is all set to team up with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan for his next 'Ikkis'.

Announcing the film, Maddock Films wrote, "We’re excited to team up with the National Award-winning director @sriram.raghavanofficial, again after #Badlapur, for #IKKIS, a war drama, based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC."

Agastya Nanda will also star in the film in the lead role.

According to Bollywood Hungama, 'Ikkis' is a war drama based on the life the Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He achieved martyrdom in the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the age of just 21 years. He was posthumously given the prestigious Param Veer Chakra by the Government of India.

It was earlier announced that Varun Dhawan will star in the film. However, Agastya Nanda has replaced Varun in the film, which has left fans curious. Varun and Sriram previously collaborated for 'Badlapur'.

This will be the second time Raghavan will collaborate with Dharmendra as they previously worked in 'Johnny Gaddaar'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will star in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will be seen in pivotal roles as well.

Whereas, Sriram Raghavan is currently working on his upcoming film 'Merry Christmas', which stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati in the lead role.

Agastya will make his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies', which will release on Netflix next year. The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.