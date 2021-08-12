New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most anticipated Bollywood films Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty and Annu Kapoor, has finally got the release date. Helmed by Rumi Jafry, the mystery thriller received immense love and appreciation from the audience after unveiling the trailer earlier this year. The film was supposed to release in April 2021, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was postponed.

Announcing the release date, Big B took to his Twitter handle and shared the merry news with his followers. He opened the tweet with a dialogue promo of the film and then revealed that it will release this month, August 27, 2021, in theatres.

He wrote, "T 3995 – CAUTION You have been warned! Be ready to #FaceTheGame, kyunki yeh ilzaam aap par bhi lag sakta hai. #Chehre, releasing on 27th August in cinemas near you."

Here have a look:

Emraan Hashmi also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Be ready to #FaceTheGame, kyunki yeh ilzaam aap par bhi lag sakta hai ('cause the blame can be put on you too)."

Talking about the film, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi is playing a business executive.

Talking about the release, Producer Anand Pandit said, "Chehre deserves a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens."

Director Rumy Jafry also added, "We are excited that our film is getting a theatrical release because the way it is shot and the efforts we have taken in terms of the production and post-production can only be experienced in the cinema halls. Also, I assure the audience that it will be beyond satisfaction to watch Amitabh Ji and Emraan together on the big screen for the first time.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv