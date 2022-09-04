Amitabh Bachchan Dons The Hat Of Music Composer For R Balki's Thriller 'Chup'

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. Apart from acting, the actor has lent his voice to some chartbusters songs as well. Now, he has turned music composer as well for R Balki's upcoming thriller film 'Chup'. 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist' stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead role.

Talking about how Amitabh Bachchan came on board as the music composer, R Balki told Bollywood Hungama, "It all happened very impromptu. I asked Amitji to see the movie (Chup). After seeing it, he called me over and he played me a tune on his piano and said that’s what the movie and the characters made him feel. He was very touched. I was ecstatic. I asked him if I could use the tune and he immediately gifted it to the movie. Today, Chup is the first film that has got Amitji's official composition as the score for the credits.”

The Pink actor also shared the teaser on his social media. Sharing the teaser, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Chup .. Revenge of the Artist .. coming soon!".

The teaser was released on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt. Dulquer also shared the teaser on his social media account and wrote, "You are an aspiration and inspiration to us all, here’s to you #GuruDutt ji!". Shreya wrote, "Here's to remembering #GuruDutt ji, the one who gave us the sweetest smelling kaagaz ke phool #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist".

Talking about his film, R Balki said in a statement, "'Chup' is an ode to the sensitive artiste, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it."

The movie is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. Meanwhile, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. He will also star in The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone.