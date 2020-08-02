Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing negative for COVID19, announced his son & actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing negative for COVID19, announced his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday.

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him," junior Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

However, he himself is yet to recover and will remain in the hospital. "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital," he said thanking people for their continued wishes and prayers for my family. "I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

Both Amitabh and his son Abhishek had tested positive for coronavirus on July 11 and admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. The next day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya's samples also came positive but they remained in the home quarantine. However, after a few days, they started developing mild symptoms and taken to the Nanavati hospital.

Last week, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were also discharged from the hospital after they both tested negative for coronavirus. Aishwarya is Amitabh's daughter-in-law and Abhishek's wife.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma